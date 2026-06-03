56,007 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Purchased by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,007 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 325,538 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Vantus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors nudged up its earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan, signaling slightly better profit expectations for 2026 and 2028. US Capital Advisors estimate raise

US Capital Advisors nudged up its earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan, signaling slightly better profit expectations for 2026 and 2028. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Kinder Morgan as potentially benefiting from stronger gas demand, including higher LNG exports and power needs from data centers, with U.S. gas demand projected to rise materially over the next several years. Rising gas demand article

Multiple reports highlighted Kinder Morgan as potentially benefiting from stronger gas demand, including higher LNG exports and power needs from data centers, with U.S. gas demand projected to rise materially over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to Kinder Morgan’s large project backlog and take-or-pay contract structure, which can provide more predictable cash flow and support the stock’s valuation case. Undervaluation article

Analysts also pointed to Kinder Morgan’s large project backlog and take-or-pay contract structure, which can provide more predictable cash flow and support the stock’s valuation case. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage largely repeated the same upbeat narrative, noting that Kinder Morgan has been outperforming the broader market and trading above recent support levels, but without any major new company-specific announcement. Beats stock market upswing article

Recent coverage largely repeated the same upbeat narrative, noting that Kinder Morgan has been outperforming the broader market and trading above recent support levels, but without any major new company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: No clear negative catalyst appeared in the latest headlines, but the stock still faces the usual risks around energy demand, regulatory conditions, and execution on large infrastructure projects.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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