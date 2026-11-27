First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $48,382,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.78% of Graham as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $110,235,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $45,159,000. De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $9,079,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Graham from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Graham from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graham from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GHM

Graham Stock Performance

GHM opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. Graham Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.07 million. Graham had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation designs and manufactures engineered equipment used to create and maintain vacuum conditions and transfer heat. Its products include steam jet ejectors, vacuum systems, surface condensers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. The company also provides turbomachinery through its Barber-Nichols business, including pumps, compressors and turbines used in aerospace, defense, energy and other markets. Graham's equipment serves customers in industries such as chemical processing, refining, power generation and naval defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Free Report).

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