Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,747 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,403,303,000 after buying an additional 12,718,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,990,089,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,371 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,334,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,911,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet News Roundup

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $335.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report