5,638 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Purchased by Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,638 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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