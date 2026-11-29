Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 564,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 37.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 43.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

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Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Archer Aviation had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 7,869.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 11,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $42,339.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 211,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,202.52. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 14,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $54,128.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,344 shares in the company, valued at $480,969.36. The trade was a 10.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock worth $255,381 over the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation is an aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and related services. Its goal is to support short-distance air transportation, including urban air taxi trips, using aircraft designed to take off and land vertically. The company's principal aircraft is Midnight, a piloted eVTOL model designed for short passenger journeys. Archer is developing the aircraft for commercial operations and is working toward the regulatory approvals required to operate in the United States.

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