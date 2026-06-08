566,311 Shares in Timken Company (The) $TKR Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 566,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $47,644,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Timken alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Timken by 11,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Timken's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Timken in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Timken from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $4,362,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at $24,225,429.70. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,629 shares of company stock worth $7,186,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timken, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timken wasn't on the list.

While Timken currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here