State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,353,517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,676,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.41% of PBF Energy worth $412,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 90.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 198.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,944,000 after acquiring an additional 236,418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,282 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 315,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $24,561,057.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,866,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,507,358.06. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 2,522 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $193,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,277,578.71. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 961,792 shares of company stock worth $78,077,011 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Freedom Broker raised shares of PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of PBF Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $92.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $12.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.12 by $1.66. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 27.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.3250 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2750. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Founded in 2008, the company operates refineries in several U.S. regions, including the East Coast, Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast. PBF processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other petroleum products. Its product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks, which it supplies to wholesale and commercial customers.

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