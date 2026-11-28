EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA - Free Report) TSE: RBA by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,243,535 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,680,889 shares during the period. RB Global comprises approximately 9.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 8.41% of RB Global worth $1,241,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RB Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 999 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 5,694 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in RB Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,530 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $188,115.75. This represents a 27.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RB Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on RB Global from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on RB Global from $152.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RB Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 0.4%

RB Global stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA - Get Free Report) TSE: RBA last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. RB Global had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.10 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 15th that permits the company to buy back $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RB Global's payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. operates a global marketplace for used equipment, vehicles and other commercial assets. Through live and online auctions, private sales and digital marketplaces, the company connects sellers with buyers across industries such as construction, transportation, agriculture and automotive. Its brands include Ritchie Bros., which specializes in equipment auctions, and IronPlanet, an online marketplace for used equipment. RB Global also operates IAA, a marketplace for salvage and damaged vehicles, and provides related services such as equipment valuations, inspection, logistics and asset management.

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