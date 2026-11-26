Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,696,919 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 569,365 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.74% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,088,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 455.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,151 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are a few of the latest headlines about COP:

Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips’ roughly $4.425 billion sale of its Norwegian upstream business unlocks value from mature assets and may reduce future liabilities. The company has indicated proceeds can support corporate priorities, including potential share repurchases in 2027. ConocoPhillips' $4.425B Asset Sale: Can It Boost Shareholder Returns?

ConocoPhillips’ roughly $4.425 billion sale of its Norwegian upstream business unlocks value from mature assets and may reduce future liabilities. The company has indicated proceeds can support corporate priorities, including potential share repurchases in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary points to a favorable crude-price outlook, which could support ConocoPhillips’ margins, free cash flow and growth opportunities. Favorable Crude Oil Outlook: What Lies Ahead for COP, EOG & FANG?

Industry commentary points to a favorable crude-price outlook, which could support ConocoPhillips’ margins, free cash flow and growth opportunities. Negative Sentiment: ConocoPhillips raised its dividend 11%, but reports of lower production and falling oil prices raise questions about the payout’s cash-flow coverage. A Norway exit also means the company will relinquish those assets and their future production. ConocoPhillips Hikes Dividend 11%—How Safe Is the Payout if Oil Keeps Falling?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $149.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ConocoPhillips from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.59 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 39.08%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is an independent exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and bitumen. Its operations span the energy value chain from resource exploration through the production and sale of these products. The company operates across several regions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. Its portfolio includes conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources, as well as liquefied natural gas interests.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report