56,953 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,953 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Weiss Ratings raised Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Report on XYZ

Block Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $606,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at $34,743,450. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,940,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,629,134.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $17,802,636 in the last 90 days. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

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