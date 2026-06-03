5,708 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,708 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $190,425,000.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,368.73.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,025 shares of company stock worth $7,871,897. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandisk Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,716.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,093.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.86. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $1,804.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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