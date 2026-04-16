57,232 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Acquired by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,232 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,989,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,009,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,760,994,000 after acquiring an additional 399,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,496,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,128,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $763,675,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,673,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $643,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165,240 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profitability and loan growth — Wells Fargo reported higher net income and EPS that beat/held near expectations, and management flagged improving loan growth that could support future NII recoveries. Read More.

Q1 profitability and loan growth — Wells Fargo reported higher net income and EPS that beat/held near expectations, and management flagged improving loan growth that could support future NII recoveries. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading and fee strength helped results — trading gains and some fee businesses offset parts of the NII shortfall, providing diversification of revenue streams. Read More.

Trading and fee strength helped results — trading gains and some fee businesses offset parts of the NII shortfall, providing diversification of revenue streams. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cost controls / workforce moves — CEO Charlie Scharf discussed continued headcount reductions (23 consecutive quarters of cuts), which could support margins long term but may raise near‑term execution and morale questions. Read More.

Cost controls / workforce moves — CEO Charlie Scharf discussed continued headcount reductions (23 consecutive quarters of cuts), which could support margins long term but may raise near‑term execution and morale questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Digital / AI investment — management highlighted scaling AI and digital capabilities to meet demand; strategic but requires continued investment. Read More.

Digital / AI investment — management highlighted scaling AI and digital capabilities to meet demand; strategic but requires continued investment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and NII missed estimates — the headline driver of the selloff: Q1 revenue and net interest income came in below consensus, raising concerns that margin compression from recent Fed rate cuts could persist into Q2. Read More.

Revenue and NII missed estimates — the headline driver of the selloff: Q1 revenue and net interest income came in below consensus, raising concerns that margin compression from recent Fed rate cuts could persist into Q2. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts and skepticism on ROTCE recovery — multiple firms trimmed WFC targets after the print, signaling doubts about how quickly Wells Fargo can fully restore returns on tangible common equity. Read More.

Analyst price‑target cuts and skepticism on ROTCE recovery — multiple firms trimmed WFC targets after the print, signaling doubts about how quickly Wells Fargo can fully restore returns on tangible common equity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical sell signal and heavy volume — shares broke below the 50‑day moving average on higher‑than‑normal volume, amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Technical sell signal and heavy volume — shares broke below the 50‑day moving average on higher‑than‑normal volume, amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Private‑credit exposure flagged — Wells Fargo disclosed roughly $36.2B of exposure to private‑credit firms, an area under heightened market scrutiny that could concern investors if credit stress rises. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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