Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116,397 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Intel were worth $134,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $10,507,291,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,096,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063,302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,438,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,429,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342,514 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Investors following INTC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Article: Intel’s foundry gap remains substantial

Intel reportedly posted its strongest data-center growth in 15 years, providing a fundamental bright spot and potential support for its AI-related opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Article: Court filings detail Washington’s stake push

Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized an existing securities class action covering investors who acquired Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, 2026, with a January 12, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices add a reputational and legal overhang, though they do not establish that the allegations are proven. Article: Intel securities class action notice

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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