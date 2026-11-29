State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,766,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.58% of Kilroy Realty worth $219,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $581,003,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $159,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $43,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $34,910,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,129,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.02 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and operates office, life science and mixed-use properties. Its buildings serve businesses in industries including technology, media, entertainment and biotechnology. The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. coastal markets, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Austin, Texas. Kilroy also provides property management and related services to tenants. Founded in 1947, Kilroy has a long history in real estate and has evolved its portfolio to focus on workplaces and research facilities in high-demand urban markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kilroy Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kilroy Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kilroy Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report