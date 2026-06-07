57,698 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,054.56. This represents a 40.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $149.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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