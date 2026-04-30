5,811 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,811 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.28 billion, a PE ratio of -152.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and outlook: Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS beat and revenue beat) and gave upbeat Q2 commentary that reinforced the AI/data‑center growth narrative — a direct driver of buyer enthusiasm. Intel Q1 Results

Q1 results and outlook: Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS beat and revenue beat) and gave upbeat Q2 commentary that reinforced the AI/data‑center growth narrative — a direct driver of buyer enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate upgrades: Several firms (examples include Erste Group and Northland) have sharply raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, signaling Wall Street is re‑rating Intel’s earnings power — that institutional voice helped fuel buying. Analyst Coverage

Analyst estimate upgrades: Several firms (examples include Erste Group and Northland) have sharply raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, signaling Wall Street is re‑rating Intel’s earnings power — that institutional voice helped fuel buying. Positive Sentiment: Media endorsement / momentum trading: Jim Cramer and other high‑profile commentators highlighted Intel’s earnings beat and AI role, which amplified retail and momentum flows into the stock. Cramer Praise

Media endorsement / momentum trading: Jim Cramer and other high‑profile commentators highlighted Intel’s earnings beat and AI role, which amplified retail and momentum flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven CPU demand & supply tightness: Reports of strained CPU supply and elevated cloud/data‑center demand support stronger revenue/margin outlooks for Intel’s server and foundry businesses. This structural demand story underpins much of the rally. CPU Demand

AI-driven CPU demand & supply tightness: Reports of strained CPU supply and elevated cloud/data‑center demand support stronger revenue/margin outlooks for Intel’s server and foundry businesses. This structural demand story underpins much of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate actions — bond sale to fund Fab 34 stake buyback: Intel is selling bonds to finance the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Ireland fab. That reduces counterparty exposure and strengthens manufacturing control but increases leverage in the near term. Bond Sale / Fab Buyback

Corporate actions — bond sale to fund Fab 34 stake buyback: Intel is selling bonds to finance the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Ireland fab. That reduces counterparty exposure and strengthens manufacturing control but increases leverage in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Management / governance hiccup: Intel’s chief accounting officer recently stepped down, which can raise short‑term governance questions until a successor is named. CAO Departure

Management / governance hiccup: Intel’s chief accounting officer recently stepped down, which can raise short‑term governance questions until a successor is named. Negative Sentiment: Risks and cautious voices: Some analysts warn the stock may be running “too far, too fast,” cite competition (AMD/TSMC) and question how durable certain partner revenue targets are (e.g., OpenAI-related assumptions). Those warnings can prompt profit‑taking or volatility. Valuation / Risk Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.98.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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