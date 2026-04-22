58,238 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Bought by Third View Private Wealth LLC

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,238 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,275,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Third View Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheridan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hudson Oak Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $330.47 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $306.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.52. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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