Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 423,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of Intel worth $1,255,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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