5,857 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,857 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 42.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,367 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in F5 by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 82,620 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in F5 by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,901 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in F5 by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 581,855 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $394.53 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $366.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $411.52.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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