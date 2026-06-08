588,400 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 588,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,768,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company's stock worth $399,080,000 after buying an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock worth $238,323,000 after buying an additional 8,621,567 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company's stock worth $150,535,000 after buying an additional 6,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,750,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $76,272,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $28.58 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,258.72. This trade represents a 72.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,173 shares of company stock valued at $27,654,456. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roivant Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roivant Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Roivant Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here