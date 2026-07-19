5,891 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,891 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

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More Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Down 1.4%

AMGN stock opened at $366.29 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $347.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.38. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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