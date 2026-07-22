59,000 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Acquired by IVY Lane Capital Management LLC

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. CoStar Group makes up about 3.6% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 475.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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