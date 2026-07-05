59,400 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BBWI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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