59,452 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7%

PNC stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $172.73 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average is $214.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $9,925,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,370,906.93. This trade represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.11.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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