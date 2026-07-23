5,971 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,971 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after buying an additional 1,022,819 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,379 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $322,574,000 after buying an additional 67,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $445,524,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equifax topped Q2 earnings estimates with EPS of $2.25 and posted $1.70 billion in revenue, up 11% year over year, showing solid underlying demand in its credit services and verification businesses. Article Title

Equifax topped Q2 earnings estimates with EPS of $2.25 and posted $1.70 billion in revenue, up 11% year over year, showing solid underlying demand in its credit services and verification businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million through 2028, which could support margins and operating leverage over time. Article Title

Management raised its AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million through 2028, which could support margins and operating leverage over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts largely kept bullish ratings after the report, with several still recommending Buy despite trimming price targets, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Article Title

Analysts largely kept bullish ratings after the report, with several still recommending Buy despite trimming price targets, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Equifax announced a deal to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could broaden its footprint, but investors are still waiting to see the financial impact of the transaction. Article Title

Equifax announced a deal to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could broaden its footprint, but investors are still waiting to see the financial impact of the transaction. Negative Sentiment: The stock is reacting to weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below Wall Street forecasts and overshadowed the earnings beat. Article Title

The stock is reacting to weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below Wall Street forecasts and overshadowed the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Margins were pressured by a legal settlement accrual, and management also pointed to ongoing mortgage-market and macroeconomic softness, adding to near-term caution. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $208.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.07. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $150.74 and a one year high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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