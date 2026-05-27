5,999 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Micron Technology makes up about 1.3% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 19.3%

Shares of MU opened at $895.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day moving average of $397.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $916.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 57.82 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $571.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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