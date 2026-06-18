5AM Venture Management LLC Has $41.70 Million Holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. $TRDA

5AM Venture Management LLC decreased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Entrada Therapeutics makes up about 13.1% of 5AM Venture Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned approximately 10.61% of Entrada Therapeutics worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company's stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,095 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,094 shares of the company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,393 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $10.00 price target on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

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Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 25,907 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $398,708.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 216,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,118.63. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,407 shares of company stock valued at $661,034. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company's stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.26.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,895.05% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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