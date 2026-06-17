6,000 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Acquired by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,316,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 802.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,863,612 shares of the company's stock worth $367,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,144 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $450,639,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cloudflare by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,639,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,259,000 after purchasing an additional 336,768 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $11,001,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $3,571,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 908,073 shares in the company, valued at $216,230,342.76. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,257,925. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare continued to attract investor attention as one of Zacks’ most watched stocks, and the company also saw upbeat analyst support when Citizens JMP reaffirmed its “market outperform” rating with a $270 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Cloudflare continued to attract investor attention as one of Zacks’ most watched stocks, and the company also saw upbeat analyst support when Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating with a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Shares had recently benefited from broader enthusiasm for AI security plays , with Cloudflare mentioned alongside other cybersecurity names as investors rotated into the theme.

Shares had recently benefited from broader enthusiasm for , with Cloudflare mentioned alongside other cybersecurity names as investors rotated into the theme. Neutral Sentiment: A new third-party announcement highlighted a no-code Cloudflare integration from Spur to improve session enrichment and traffic enforcement, reinforcing Cloudflare’s ecosystem presence but not directly changing fundamentals.

A new third-party announcement highlighted a from Spur to improve session enrichment and traffic enforcement, reinforcing Cloudflare’s ecosystem presence but not directly changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes on two directors ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, adding a governance-related headline that could keep some investors cautious.

JLens urged shareholders to ahead of the June 30 annual meeting, adding a governance-related headline that could keep some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: A director, John Graham-Cumming , disclosed the sale of 2,520 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was routine and small relative to his holdings.

A director, , disclosed the sale of under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can still weigh on sentiment even though the transaction was routine and small relative to his holdings. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare also fell more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after earlier strength and mixed investor positioning.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $216.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of -924.75, a P/E/G ratio of 496.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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