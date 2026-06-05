6,045 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,045 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $515,553,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $237,891,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $185,879,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $115,318,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $65,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.94, for a total value of $425,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,046,164. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,396.10. The trade was a 35.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $270.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average of $286.97. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $337.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.CSW Industrials's revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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