605,000 Shares in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 605,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Anteris Technologies Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,128 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

Anteris Technologies Global stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 5,148.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anteris Technologies Global

In other Anteris Technologies Global news, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,190. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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