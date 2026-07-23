6,060 Shares in Saia, Inc. $SAIA Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,060 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $226,770,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 1,300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $209,976,000 after purchasing an additional 651,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $130,411,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Saia by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 740,798 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $241,885,000 after purchasing an additional 183,669 shares in the last quarter.

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Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $426.29 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.32 and a 1 year high of $494.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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