6,073 Shares in Nordson Corporation $NDSN Acquired by Reflection Asset Management

Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,073 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Nordson makes up about 1.0% of Reflection Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $207.08 and a 12 month high of $305.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $283.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here