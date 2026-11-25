Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,367 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Paychex worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Paychex from $132.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Velli sold 7,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $844,103.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,800,148. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 52.78%. Paychex's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.896-6.006 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Paychex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resources and employee benefits solutions to businesses of varying sizes. Its services include payroll processing, tax administration, time and attendance tools, HR support, employee benefits, retirement services and business insurance. The company also offers professional employer organization services, which let businesses outsource certain employment responsibilities, as well as technology for workforce management, recruiting and compliance. Paychex primarily serves employers in the United States and supports businesses with international workforce needs.

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