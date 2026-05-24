61,100 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,100 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,229.78. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Bank of America began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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