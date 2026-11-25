State Street Corp decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392,307 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,121,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.72% of SS&C Technologies worth $492,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,045.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,911,042 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software and technology-enabled services to financial services and healthcare organizations. Its offerings include software for investment and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance, retirement and healthcare operations, as well as related business process outsourcing and fund administration services. The company was founded in 1986 by William C. Stone and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut. Stone serves as chairman and chief executive officer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report