61,300 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Acquired by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 73.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company's stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

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Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2%

CHD stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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