Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

61,300 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Acquired by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Church & Dwight logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Walter Public Investments opened a new position in Church & Dwight, buying 61,300 shares valued at about $5.72 million in the first quarter.
  • Institutional interest remains strong overall, with 86.6% of Church & Dwight shares owned by institutions, even as several insiders recently sold stock.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $0.95 per share on $1.47 billion in revenue, and it also pays a quarterly dividend that works out to a 1.2% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Church & Dwight.

Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 73.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company's stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2%

CHD stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Church & Dwight Right Now?

Before you consider Church & Dwight, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Church & Dwight wasn't on the list.

While Church & Dwight currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
tc pixel
Gold to $4,900—Here’s the Real Play
Gold to $4,900—Here’s the Real Play
From Investors Alley (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines