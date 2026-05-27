6,133 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,133 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Ghe LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,002.93 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $844.06 and a 52 week high of $1,096.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,008.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $961.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,052.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COST

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $1,185 price target, reinforcing the view that Costco (COST) still has upside if it delivers another solid quarter. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $1,185 price target, reinforcing the view that still has upside if it delivers another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and options traders expect a meaningful post-earnings move, highlighting how much attention Costco is drawing heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and options traders expect a meaningful post-earnings move, highlighting how much attention is drawing heading into results. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage points to strong membership growth, digital gains, and AI-driven personalization as drivers of continued sales momentum for Costco . Article Title

Recent coverage points to strong membership growth, digital gains, and AI-driven personalization as drivers of continued sales momentum for . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews say Costco is well positioned for earnings, but its premium valuation may limit enthusiasm unless the company beats expectations convincingly. Article Title

Multiple previews say is well positioned for earnings, but its premium valuation may limit enthusiasm unless the company beats expectations convincingly. Negative Sentiment: A federal jury ruled against Costco in a disability discrimination case, adding a legal and compliance overhang and potential extra costs from attorneys’ fees. Article Title

A federal jury ruled against in a disability discrimination case, adding a legal and compliance overhang and potential extra costs from attorneys’ fees. Negative Sentiment: One article noted the shares are slipping ahead of earnings, reflecting investor caution and valuation concerns rather than a major operational setback. Article Title

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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