6,137 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Acquired by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,137 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.0%

LNG opened at $238.81 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.28.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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