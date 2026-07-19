6,161 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,161 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $203.22 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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