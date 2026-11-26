State Street Corp decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015,563 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 6,171,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Viasat worth $423,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 99.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 7.0% during the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,794 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Viasat by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 619,502 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 152,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Viasat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Viasat Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, SVP Craig Miller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $486,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,694,567.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garrett L. Chase sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $235,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,797,851.24. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,598 shares of company stock worth $3,780,461 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. is a global communications company that designs, develops and operates satellite and wireless communications systems. Its services support consumers, businesses, governments and other organizations that need connectivity in areas where terrestrial networks may be limited. The company provides satellite broadband for homes and businesses, in-flight connectivity for commercial and business aircraft, and communications services for maritime customers. Viasat also supplies secure communications, networking equipment and related services to government and defense customers.

See Also

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