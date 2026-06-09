61,900 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.10% of Ingredion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Ingredion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle, a move that could expand its portfolio in texturants, sugar reduction, fortification, and multi-ingredient systems. Ingredion Announces Recommended All-Cash Acquisition of Tate & Lyle

Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle, a move that could expand its portfolio in texturants, sugar reduction, fortification, and multi-ingredient systems. Positive Sentiment: The deal is being framed as a strategic fit that creates a larger global specialty-ingredients platform with broader geographic supply networks and more diverse customer applications. Ingredion to acquire Tate & Lyle

The deal is being framed as a strategic fit that creates a larger global specialty-ingredients platform with broader geographic supply networks and more diverse customer applications. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted the takeover premium and the scale of the transaction, signaling management’s willingness to deploy capital for growth rather than rely only on organic expansion. Ingredion Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire Tate & Lyle

Media coverage highlighted the takeover premium and the scale of the transaction, signaling management’s willingness to deploy capital for growth rather than rely only on organic expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may also be waiting for details on integration costs, financing, and potential earnings accretion/dilution, which could affect how the market ultimately values the acquisition. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) M&A Call Transcript

Investors may also be waiting for details on integration costs, financing, and potential earnings accretion/dilution, which could affect how the market ultimately values the acquisition. Negative Sentiment: The acquisition is a sizable cash commitment, which could raise leverage or pressure near-term free cash flow if synergies take time to materialize.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Research cut Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $98.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is 31.60%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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