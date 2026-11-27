Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $64,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 81 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 474 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $616.95 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $635.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $552.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.37). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about SPOT:

Positive Sentiment: A Spotify product manager reportedly reduced AI coding-agent costs by 90% by assigning routine work to cheaper models. This illustrates potential efficiency gains, though the example does not establish company-wide savings. Article

A Spotify product manager reportedly reduced AI coding-agent costs by 90% by assigning routine work to cheaper models. This illustrates potential efficiency gains, though the example does not establish company-wide savings. Neutral Sentiment: Moffett Nathanson began coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral stance rather than a strong endorsement or warning. Article

Moffett Nathanson began coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral stance rather than a strong endorsement or warning. Neutral Sentiment: Spotify is giving artists more control over AI impersonation, but reports contrast this approach with TIDAL’s ban on AI-generated music. The policy may address artist concerns while leaving questions about how Spotify will handle AI-created tracks and competition on platform standards. Article

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.37, for a total value of $12,532,826.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,731.04. This represents a 51.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total transaction of $6,063,306.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,011,655.69. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,797. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $527.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Phillip Securities cut Spotify Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $660.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $620.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology S.A. operates a digital audio-streaming platform that connects listeners with music, podcasts and audiobooks. Its catalog includes content from record labels, independent artists, podcast publishers and other creators. The company offers an ad-supported service and paid subscription plans. Its features include personalized recommendations, playlists and tools that help artists and other creators distribute and promote their work. Founded in Sweden in 2006 and launched in 2008, Spotify serves users in markets around the world.

Further Reading

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