622,140 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.52% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $89,845,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 378,174.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,782,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29,305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,614 shares of the company's stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,157 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 3,248,834 shares of the company's stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 825,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,879,000 after buying an additional 788,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

In other news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $287,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,315.37. The trade was a 10.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,310. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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