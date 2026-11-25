Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 629,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,664,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,176 shares of the company's stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $213.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.20 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 12.33%. Duolingo's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,799 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $287,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 36,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,910,289.37. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $207,874.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 168,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,607,228.59. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,874 shares of company stock valued at $40,330,040. Company insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duolingo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duolingo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

More Duolingo News

Here's some of the latest news about DUOL:

Positive Sentiment: A recent outlook article points to 65 million daily users, revenue growth and improved operating margins as evidence of Duolingo’s scalable model, while noting that the stock’s valuation remains vulnerable if user growth slows. Article: Duolingo's 2026 Outlook

A recent outlook article points to 65 million daily users, revenue growth and improved operating margins as evidence of Duolingo’s scalable model, while noting that the stock’s valuation remains vulnerable if user growth slows. Neutral Sentiment: Duolingo launched a campaign drawing on India’s “visa temple” culture. It may raise brand visibility, but the report does not indicate a direct financial impact. Article: Duolingo launches linguistic campaign at Indian prayer temples

Duolingo launched a campaign drawing on India’s “visa temple” culture. It may raise brand visibility, but the report does not indicate a direct financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a pending securities class action and a December 7 lead-plaintiff deadline. The allegations say Duolingo’s 2025 filings and shareholder communications did not disclose that ad-heavy monetization, its Energy pacing system and AI-generated lessons were hurting user growth. Repeated legal notices can add uncertainty, although the allegations have not been proven. Article: DUOL DEADLINE

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc. is an educational technology company best known for its mobile and web-based language-learning platform. The app offers courses in numerous languages and uses interactive lessons, practice activities and game-like features to help learners build skills. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, the company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and serves learners around the world. Its products also include the Duolingo English Test, an online English-proficiency assessment, and learning apps focused on subjects such as math and music.

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