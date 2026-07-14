63,109 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,109 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after buying an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after buying an additional 900,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,373,774 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,616,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.64.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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