63,160 Shares in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,010,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $3,296,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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