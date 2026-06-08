63,313 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Acquired by Pinebridge Investments LLC

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $177,324,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 485,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134,035 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report).

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