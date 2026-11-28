Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536,193 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 633,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of TC Energy worth $1,186,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 7,352 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,202 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,946 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company's stock.

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TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $63.38 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $71.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of C$0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. TC Energy's payout ratio is currently 93.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TC Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

TC Energy is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops and operates natural gas pipelines, storage facilities and power-generation assets. Its pipelines transport natural gas from producing regions to utilities, industrial customers and other markets. The company's natural gas network serves customers across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy also has interests in power generation, including its investment in Bruce Power, a nuclear electricity producer in Ontario.

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