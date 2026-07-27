63,402 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Purchased by Owlhouse Capital LP

Owlhouse Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Mondelez International comprises 4.9% of Owlhouse Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock worth $7,013,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,217,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,325,625,000 after acquiring an additional 908,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here