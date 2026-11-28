Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,030 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 635,203 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.36% of CoStar Group worth $39,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 176.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $2,564,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John Hill sold 3,050 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $92,049.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,879.74. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Its services help property owners, investors, brokers, lenders and other industry participants research properties, evaluate markets and connect with buyers, tenants and service providers. The company's offerings include CoStar, a commercial real estate data and research platform; LoopNet, a commercial property marketplace; and Apartments.com, a rental housing platform. Its portfolio also includes Homes.com for residential real estate, STR for hospitality data and analytics, and Ten-X for online commercial property auctions.

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